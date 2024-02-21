BUXTON – Candy Lee (Junkins) Brackett, 74, passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends, after bravely facing the challenges of Alzheimer’s /dementia.

Candy graduated from Bonny Eagle in 1968, then soon after began her journey with the love of her life – Ed. Their early adventures took them to Germany where her husband was serving in the United States Navy, and also where her first son was born. Upon their return to the states, they settled to Buxton where they built a home and raised their family.

A homemaker for many years Candy not only opened her home but also her heart, by caring for her nieces and nephews, along with friends and neighbor’s children. She had a true gift of providing unconditional love to everyone. Later in her life she joined the workforce and became a store associate at The Christmas Tree Shops in Scarborough. During her 20-year tenure, Candy earned many accolades from the company for her superior customer service, being known as going above and beyond and always being a team player helping whenever she could.

She was active as a “mum” advisor for Pleasant River Assembly #45 International Order of Rainbow for Girls. She was an essential part to so many young girls lives who remember her fondly as “Mum Brackett.” Candy also served as a member and officer of Pleasant River Chapter #159 Order of Eastern Star.

Many of her pastimes included crafting, sewing, gardening along with birdwatching. She was an avid hockey fan as a season ticket holder during the Portland Pirates tenure, and also never missed a game rooting for her favorite hockey team the Boston Bruins, along with other New England sport teams. As an avid Elvis fan Candy enjoyed listening to his music and collecting Elvis memorabilia. In 2022 Candy’s wish to visit Graceland came true and became another one of her life’s greatest moments and even more so for her family that witnessed the happiness this brought her.

Candy was always the happiest when she was surrounded by her family, friends and her greatest loves her grandchildren. She always made it a priority to spend endless time with them. She supported them in all their activities, including sports and especially their dance journey’s. Candy traveled to many recitals, and competitions, not only rooting for her own grandchildren but for the entire team whom, had also adopted her as their dance grammie and would be nicknamed Candy “Pat”.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband – Edward Brackett; son – Christopher Brackett; mother – Lida (Deering) Junkins; and a brother – Dale Junkins.

Candy is survived by her children – Crystal Arsenault and her husband Matt of Waterboro, and Michael Brackett and his wife- Jessica of Hollis; siblings- Judy Robertson, Sharon Howe, Clayton Junkins, and Kurt Junkins; and six grandchildren – Amber, Lauren, Kaitlyn, Kassidy, Heather, and Eric.

A graveside service will be held on Friday May 31, at 2 p.m., at Dow’s Corner Cemetery, Cape Road, Standish.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Affinity Care of Maine, 600 Southborough drive Suite 103, South Portland, Maine, 04106.