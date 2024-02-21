OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Janet C. Paradis Doherty, 84, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 19, 2024, at Southern Maine Medical Center after a brief illness. Janet was born in Old Orchard Beach on July 13, 1939, to George and Eugenie (Cote) Paradis. She lost her father at a young age and was raised by her mother and older sister, Rita.

Janet attended Old Orchard Beach schools where she excelled in cheering and majorettes. She befriended the Golzbein family as a teenager and worked for them for more than 50 summers on the Pier in Old Orchard Beach. Along with her summer job on the Pier, she worked in the school system as one of the ‘Cafeteria Ladies’, taught majorettes for many years, sold Avon for 35 years, volunteered with the OOBHS Music Boosters, and worked for Saco Biddeford Savings Institution until her retirement in 2004. Retirement did not slow her down though. She became very active in the local Red Hat Society and was a weekly presence at the 50-plus recreation program in Old Orchard Beach. Until recently, she was Vice President of the OOBHS Alumni Association, raising thousands of dollars for scholarships. She was also a passionate Red Sox fan and rarely missed a game. Janet lived and breathed everything about Old Orchard Beach, and this past September, was inducted into the OOBHS Alumni Hall of Fame. Along with all that, she was extremely involved in her children’s lives and activities, from preschool through adulthood. She was most proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, George and Eugenie, and her sister Rita Belair Croker. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Cheri) Doherty of Saco, Michael (Debbie) Doherty of North Berwick, and Maureen (Matt) Gaudette of Kennebunk. Grandchildren Kelsey (Luke) Doherty, Patrick (Deedra) Doherty, Steven Doherty, and Christian Gaudette. Step-grandchildren Matt (Lorena) Verrier, Samantha (Cody) Verrier, James Morton, Wallace Morton, step-greatgrandchildren Lucas Verrier and Noah Verrier, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her ex-husband and his wife, Ray (Lori) Doherty with whom she remained very good friends throughout the years.

Janet’s children would like to thank her two partners in crime (Alice ‘Bootie’ Jenkins and Joanne Twomey) for their love and friendship, Dr. Alan Potyk for ALWAYS being there for her, the amazing staff at Atria Kennebunk for keeping our mom safe and happy for the past two years, and the nursing/hospice staff at SMMC for keeping her comfortable and safe in her final days.

Visiting hours will be Friday, February 23 from 5-7 p.m., at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Main Street, Saco, Maine. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 24, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 6 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach. After the mass, a reception will be held at Birdies, 168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Sanford, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the OOBHS Alumni Association, PO Box 337,

Old Orchard Beach,

ME 04064

