Hires, promotions, appointments

Hancock Lumber has appointed Anna Russo to chief people officer following the retirement of Wendy Scribner, who had been with the company for 40 years. Russo was hired in 2000 and later served as HR manager. She worked as an HR director, HR senior business partner and safety compliance officer at several other companies in Maine before returning to Hancock Lumber.

Natasha Wagner Hamilton was promoted to training and events manager at Portside Real Estate Group. She joined the Portside staff two years ago as a broker services coordinator.

Real estate broker Sam LeGeyt has been elected partner of the firm The Dunham Group. He joined the firm in 2018 and specializes in industrial, office and investment markets.

Giving back

Bank of America reported investing $918,000 in Maine in 2023, with philanthropic grants, loans, and sponsorships helping to address food insecurity and affordable housing going to organizations like Avesta Housing and Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. Bank of America teammates also contributed almost 29,000 hours of service.

Norway Savings Bank has donated $5,000 in financial assistance so far this year to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s education program LabVenture. The bank has given over $59,000 to the program over the years.

