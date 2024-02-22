AUBURN – Florence May Gilliam, 95, of West Point, passed away Feb. 10, 2024, in the care of Hospice House in Auburn. Born in Bath, April 19, 1928, she was the first born of nine children to Evelyn and Leroy Wyman. May was a life-long resident of West Point.

In November of 1946 she married Marvin W. Gilliam.

May worked for many summer residents as their housekeeper until the age of 92 years old. In her free time she loved to crochet, knit, sew, quilt, read, and work in the garden, giving away many of her creations and vegetables.

May was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Gilliam; and an infant son, Michael and an infant daughter, Marlene. Siblings that predeceased May were brothers; James and Reid and sisters, Della, Georgia, Donna, and Marsha.

She is survived by her two children, Richard Gilliam and Teresa Wallace; as well as her three grandchildren, Bridget Wallace, Dana Gilliam and Tracey Lovejoy; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Phillip and Janet Wyman, and Bruce and Ellen Wyman. May always loved the surprise visits from her many nieces and nephews.

In honor of May’s life and legacy, her family and friends will gather in the Springtime to celebrate her long life.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net