WATERBORO – Judith Ann Scribner, 75, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at her home in Waterboro. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed.

Judy was born on Jan. 9, 1947, to Roland and Geraldine Nadeau of Kennebunk. After graduating from Kennebunk High School in 1965, Judy went on to earn a BA in accounting at the University of Southern Maine. It was during her time at USM that Judy met the love of her life, Phil Scribner, and they were married on the day after Christmas in 1966. The couple made their home in Saco where they raised their two children, Lisa and Sean.

What made Judy smile? Walking on the beach in Kennebunk, Phil by her side, collecting colorful pieces of seaglass to add to her collection; Enjoying pooltime at the YMCA with acquaintances who became lifelong friends; Designing and maintaining flower gardens around her home that never failed to catch the eye of those passing by; Rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots, which on occasion included some ‘helpful advice’ for both players and managers. Most importantly, to those of us who knew and loved her, Judy found so much happiness in the time she spent with us.

Judy is survived by her husband, Phil, her daughter, Lisa, and son, Sean, along with her three granddaughters, Lea Coffin, Alyssa Perkins, and Melanie Merrill, and great granddaughter, Layla.

