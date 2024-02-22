Thanks to funding from the Maine Humanities Council, the Patten Free Library is offering a five-part discussion series on race in America, “Race & Equity: Literary Voices,” with facilitator Dustin Ward. Participants will engage in the work of pivotal and authentic Black writers to understand their role and responsibility regarding race in society today. Books are provided, and the meetings will take place on Zoom on Wednesday evenings throughout spring. To register and see the list of texts, visit patten.lib.me.us.

The Bath library also offers an in-person book group at 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. This group pairs works of fiction with nonfiction counterparts. Readers can choose to read one or the other, or both if time permits, and then engage in discussion with a group of thoughtful and lively fellow book lovers. No registration is required. See the full list of titles and sign up for the mailing list on the library’s websire..

