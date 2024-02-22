Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, welcomed Bath Middle School students Olliver Roderiques and Stellan Matzke to the Senate Chamber Wednesday, Feb. 21. Roderiques and Matzke served as Honorary Pages to the Senate. “Olliver and Stellan were outstanding Honorary Pages,” Vitelli said. “I am very impressed with their willingness to travel to the State House and be with us today. I hope it was a memorable experience for both of them, and hopefully, they will urge their classmates and friends to serve as Honorary Pages, too.” Courtesy of the Senate Majority Office
