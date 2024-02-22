people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Abraham Dugal has been promoted to director of investment management at Allen Insurance and Financial. Before this promotion, Dugal worked as a financial adviser at Allen. He majored in business with a concentration in finance at Babson College and holds FINRA Series 66 and 7 securities licenses.

Lucas Oil has promoted two employees. Morgan Lucas has been promoted to chief executive officer. He previously worked as president and, before that, as a driver and team owner of Morgan Lucas Racing. Katie Lucas has been promoted to president. She previously served as chief administration officer.

Don Baker has been promoted to commercial market president for TD Bank, Northern New England. Previously, Baker worked as the bank’s commercial market president for its Vermont branches. Additionally, he is on the board of the Lake Champlain Opportunity Fund and is a member of the Vermont Business Roundtable.

NEW HIRES

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce has hired two employees. Richard Pante has been hired as director of events and programs. Pante previously worked for the American Cancer Society in the Washington, D.C., area and most recently with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network covering greater New England. He earned a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Lee University in Tennessee. Jacob Lachance has been hired as a government relations specialist. Lachance previously worked in law enforcement, most recently as captain of the Cumberland Police Department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

BangorHousing has hired four new staff members. Cindy Witas has been hired to lead real estate development efforts. TinaMarie Clary has been hired as the director of compliance and initiatives. Erica Gallant has been hired as a member of the property management team. And Holly Burbank has been hired as chief financial officer.

Bethany Wade has been hired as general manager of the soon-to-open Longfellow Hotel in Portland, owned by Uncommon Hospitality. Previously, Wade worked as director of rooms at Auberge Resorts’ White Barn Inn in Kennebunk and as a member of Auberge Resorts Collection’s global task force.

Valerie Franks has joined United Way of Southern Maine as director, evaluation. Franks has 25 years of research, evaluation and policy-making experience and previously led a research and evaluation consulting practice. She has a master’s degree in public policy and applied research and evaluation, and teaches at the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine.

Maine Trust for Local News announces changes in its community division and advertising teams. Jody Jalbert has been named publisher of the Maine Trust for Local News Community Division, and retains her title as publisher of the Sun Journal. Courtney Spencer takes on an expanded role as vice president of advertising, overseeing advertising initiatives across all METLN entities. And Allison McCann’s role as vice president of business development expands to support growth and marketing initiatives across all properties.

GENERAL

Dan Weber and Nick Laverriere have recently formed Vista Real Estate Brokers to specialize in the southern Maine multi-family market. Both have experience helping new and seasoned investors build portfolios.

