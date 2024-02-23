Looking for a belated Valentine’s date? On Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1, Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater is bringing audiences the ultimate romantic ballet, “Giselle,” performed by former Bolshoi Ballet principals Olga Smirnova and Jacopo Tissi. After fleeing Russia, Smirnova and Tissi joined the Dutch National Ballet and are now transporting audiences from the stage to the golden era of romance.

The narrative of this ghost-filled ballet resonates deeply, with its themes being both timeless and universal. The title character, Giselle, believes she has discovered her true love in Albrecht, a young nobleman. But Albrecht harbors secrets, not the least of which is his engagement to Bathilde, the Duke of Courland’s daughter. This revelation is too much for Giselle to bear, leading to a tragic outcome.

Yet, even in death, her capacity for love and forgiveness remains. The score, composed by the French maestro Adolphe Adam, is lively, harmonious and engaging. Pioneering for its time, it is among the earliest ballets to incorporate leitmotifs: identifiable themes associated with specific characters, events, or emotions.

This story of love, deception, betrayal, and forgiveness has inspired audiences since its premiere in 1841. Over 180 years and countless adaptations later, “Giselle” has etched itself as an indispensable piece in the classical ballet tradition.

Eexperience it larger than life on the big screen, at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 and 2 p.m. March 1. Tickets are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at LincolnTheater.net or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@LincolnTheater.net or (207) 563-3424.

