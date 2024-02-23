Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler has been disbarred from practicing law in Maine following his conviction last year for possessing child pornography.

Attorney Walter McKee confirmed Cutler’s disbarment, but declined to provide further information. A public hearing was held in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court between Cutler and the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar on Wednesday. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court had not published any rulings as of Friday night.

Cutler was born in Bangor and first admitted to the Maine Bar in 1974. He was long known as a respected public servant – he was an Ivy League graduate who worked on Capitol Hill and in the White House. Cutler had a hand in major national policy shifts on energy and natural resources in the 1970s, and co-founded a successful environmental law firm in Washington, D.C. Cutler later returned to Maine and unsuccessfully ran for governor twice as an independent in 2010 and 2014, using his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns.

Cutler was arrested at his Brooklin home in 2022 and charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12. An investigation found that between 2014 and 2021, Cutler downloaded more than 80,000 images of children younger than 12, many as young as 4 years old, engaged in often violent and unusual sexual acts, according to prosecutors.

Cutler pleaded guilty to all four counts and was ordered to spend nine months behind bars. He was released two months early for good behavior and is now serving six years of probation.

Few details about the disbarment have yet been released. The Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar did not respond to requests for more information by Friday night.

