Cheryl Reynolds, Gary Penn and Leslie Chadbourne star in “Upta the Willi-Wacks.” Photo courtesy of Footlights Theatre

Kick the weekend off on a very silly note by heading to Footlights Theatre in Falmouth for a performance of “Upta The Willi-Wacks,” a playful comedy penned by David Cary. Shows are happening through Saturday night.

Ada Bonnevie mixes drinks at Paper Tiger. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

If there’s one thing we love it’s a mighty fine deal on food and drinks in southern Maine.

Our handy guide to happy hours includes more than 75 spots where you can wet your whistle and grab a snack without breaking the bank.

Ray Routhier honed in a few key places including Paper Tiger in Portland, where from 3-6 p.m. daily they offer $2 local oysters and $2 off draft beer and glasses of wine. Yes, please!

Maine singer-songwriter Jud Caswell. Photo courtesy of Ed Caswell

Moving onto music, singer-songwriter Jud Caswell will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Proceeds from the show will raise funds for Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics.

Paul Simon in “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.” Photos courtesy of Points North Institute

Here’s a great way to spend your Saturday: Fuel up with a huge breakfast and then take a trek to Camden for the Cabin Fever film festival. It kicks off at 10 a.m. with a documentary about musician Paul Simon.

Asia Combo’s Green Curry with chicken. Photo by Tim Cebula

At some point this weekend you’re going to want a delicious lunch, so set your sights on Biddeford because Asian Combo is serving up Thai, Laotian and Vietnam cuisine to go. Laab beef salad anyone? How about a green curry with chicken?

Emilie Stark-Menneg (b. 1984), “Lilac Wine,” 2024, acrylic, glitter, and flocking on canvas, 108 x 117 1⁄2 x 2 1⁄2 inches is on view at the Farnsworth Museum. Photo by Luc Demers/courtesy of the artist

“Emilie Stark-Menneg: Thread of Her Scent” is a new exhibit at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland. Our art critic Jorge S. Arango strongly suggests you make a plan to see the show ASAP. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb in “Madame Web.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

Sometimes tucking into a comfortable movie theater recliner is the perfect way to spend a few hours. Add in some popcorn and Milk Duds and you’ve got yourself a winner of an outing. Live this dream at Flagship Cinemas in Falmouth, Auburn and a few other Maine spots this weekend for a screening of “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson.

