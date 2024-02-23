Maine will unveil a new pine tree license plate on Monday.

The new design, which will feature a eastern white pine tree and blue star representing the North Star, will become the new standard issue Maine license plate. It will replace the chickadee plate, which has been used for 25 years.

A law passed last year by lawmakers to change the state’s license plate design went into effect without the governor’s signature calls on the Secretary of State to begin issuing the new plates no later than May 1, 2025.

The pine tree and star design is based on Maine’s original 1901 state flag, which has inspired several versions made popular in recent years.

The changeover will cost about $7 million, but will not result in any additional costs to vehicle owners.

The new design will be unveiled at 11 a.m. the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ administrative office at 101 Hospital St. in Augusta.

