A review of more than 200 randomly selected child protection cases involving family reunification found that all of them failed to meet at least one federal standard, while most failed to meet more than one.

A new report from the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, which conducted the review and interviewed state workers, parents and other stakeholders, identified a range of challenges for meeting the federal government’s goal of finding a permanent home for a children.

OPEGA Director Peter Schleck told lawmakers on Friday that caseworkers are not meeting a federal requirement to ask a court to terminate parental rights when their children have been in state custody for 15 of the most recent 22 months. That deficiency and others found while reviewing 235 case files dating back to 2017 are mostly tied to a lack of staffing and community services for parents struggling with mental health and substance use, Schleck said.

“These are not apparently isolated issues,” Schleck said. “These are what we would categorize as systemic challenges.”

OPEGA found:

• 54% of 175 relevant cases didn’t accurately assess a parent’s substance use.

• 63% of 211 relevant cases didn’t provide parents with information about goals and services so they could be reunited with their kids.

• 70% of 210 relevant cases didn’t provide needed services, especially for mental health and substance use.

• 62% of relevant cases kept reunification as the goal for too long, and 51% of 146 relevant cases had delays in seeking to terminate parental rights.

“High workloads driven by caseworker vacancies, a lack of support staff, and a lack of visitation supervisors and transportation for families, all place additional burdens on caseworkers which can adversely impact all parts of practice,” the report concludes.

Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services did not offer a response at Friday’s meeting of the Government Oversight Committee or immediately respond to questions about the report.

Lawmakers serving on the oversight committee have been reviewing the state’s child welfare system for more than two years in response to the deaths of four children who had contact with the state. The committee has received reports on three of the four deaths, as well as reports on oversight of the child welfare system and the process for investigating abuse and neglect.

The Office of Child and Family Services hired a new director last month. And Gov. Janet Mills’ supplemental budget seeks to address staffing shortages and unmanageable workloads by increasing pay and adding new targeted positions, such as legal aides to help caseworkers prepare for court hearings, and trainers to help new employees enter what is a complex and emotionally charged profession.

The report presented Friday focused on the process of reunifying a child with their parents, which should only occur after they have engaged with services and corrected any personal behavior that was causing a child to be neglected or abused. The reunification process has been regularly flagged as an area of concern by the state’s independent child welfare ombudsman.

A common theme through the GOC’s review has been the lack of a robust, well-trained workforce. Caseworker vacancies plague the department and increase caseloads for existing workers, who have told lawmakers that they are unable to keep with work demands. And new workers have cited a lack of adequate training before being sent out into the field.

Vacancy rates among the state’s 182 permanency caseworkers, who focus family reunification, were 18% statewide, ranging from 42% in the Ellsworth-Machias area and 39% in Lewiston to none in Portland and the Caribou-Houlton areas, according to the report.

OPEGA found that high workloads prevent caseworkers from fully engaging with families to assess their needs and provide services that would help parents reunite with their children. Additionally, there is a lack of contracted services to ensure that parents can have regular supervised visits with their children.

OPEGA said long wait lists for services to treat mental health and substance use issues and also an issue. And when services are available, some parents have trouble finding transportation to receive treatment, visit their child or attend court hearings.

Court backlogs are also keeping kids in limbo for extended periods. OPEGA reported that courts will delay hearings if a parent doesn’t have adequate legal representation, while caseworkers cite a lack of support staff to help them the file court petitions.

GOC co-chair, Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, said that workforce shortages are a problem across state government.

“We just need more people,” she said.

