CAMDEN – Lyle D. Rigg, beloved long-time headmaster of prestigious boarding schools in England, Switzerland, and Pennington, NJ, passed away on Feb, 16, 2024 in Camden at age 79. The third of four sons of Anita (Russell) and Lauren A. Rigg, Lyle was born on Dec. 1, 1944 in Defiance, Ohio.

﻿Intending to serve as an American diplomat in Latin America, Lyle received degrees from Miami University of Ohio (’66) and West Texas State University (’72), but soon fell in love with teaching. Lyle taught at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ohio, the American School of San Salvador in El Salvador, and the American School of Belo Horizonte in Brazil.

﻿After earning a master’s in education administration from Harvard University (’79), Lyle accepted an eclectic position as assistant headmaster, director of residence, and history teacher at TASIS England, an American boarding and day school outside of London. It was there that Lyle met fellow Ohioan and future Newbery Award-winning author Sharon Creech, who was beginning a new life overseas as an English teacher with her two young children. Lyle and Sharon married in 1982, and that same year Lyle became headmaster at the founding TASIS campus in Lugano, Switzerland. Lyle would go on to serve as headmaster at TASIS in England and Switzerland (even being called out of retirement three times) for a combined 20 years. He remains the school’s longest serving headmaster.

﻿After returning to the US to nurture Sharon’s flourishing writing career, Lyle also served as headmaster of The Pennington School in NJ, where he retired as headmaster emeritus in 2006. Lyle and the schools he led with kindness, grace, and care inspired characters and settings in a number of Sharon Creech’s books, but none more so than her picture book, A Fine, Fine School.

﻿Lyle and Sharon moved to Camden, Maine in 2012 to be closer to their grandchildren. Lyle served as a dedicated board member for TASIS England as well as The Watershed School in Camden until his passing.

﻿Lyle is survived by the love of his life, Sharon Creech Rigg and their children Rob Leuthy of Tennessee and Karin Leuthy of Camden, Maine, along with son-in-law Mark Benjamin and grandchildren Pearl and Nico Benjamin also of Camden, Maine. Lyle is also survived by brothers Lynn (and Lin) Rigg of North Carolina, Lee (and Sandy) Rigg of Indiana, Randy (and Linda) Rigg of Texas, sisters and brother-in-law Sandy and Jack Floyd of North Carolina, Sherri, Jan, and Marty Creech of Ohio, and dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he adored so very much.

﻿Private services will be held in the spring and summer. Lyle was known and loved for sending thoughtful cards to everyone he knew throughout the year.

Condolences may be shared at http://www.longfuneralhomecamden. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a loving card to someone you know who won’t be expecting it

