BIDDEFORD – Brenda Salamonski, 73, of Wentworth Street, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 18, 2024. She was born in Saco, the daughter of Ralph and Evelyn (Nado) Whitehead.

﻿Brenda attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1968.

﻿She worked at the NIKE factory until it closed. She enjoyed running a daycare out of her home and also did newspaper deliveries.

﻿She spent her nights and weekends volunteering with the T.A. Band Boosters, while her daughters were in high school. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time drinking coffee with her best friend Dottie and her family.

﻿She will be missed by all but never forgotten.

﻿She leaves behind her significant other Tim “Timmy” Perkins; her two daughters, Kristen “Chippi” Fenderson-Rowe and her husband Chris and son Sebastian, Kelley Fenderson Allen and her daughter Hailey, her son L.C. Salamonski, two stepsons Kyle and Trevor; her brother Eugene “Butch” Whitehead and his wife Terry and their two daughters Elizabeth “Biz” and

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous