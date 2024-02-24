Stover, Janet Lyda 91. of Windham, Feb. 21. Celebration, Feb 28, 5 – 6 p.m., Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church, Portland.
Stover, Janet Lyda 91. of Windham, Feb. 21. Celebration, Feb 28, 5 – 6 p.m., Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church, Portland.
