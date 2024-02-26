Midcoast Youth Center in Bath is hosting a learning series focused on career exploration, work, personal enrichment and money management. The series will be from 2:30-4 p.m. on select Thursdays through May beginning Feb. 29 at the Midcoast Youth Center Office, 6 Oak Grove Ave.

The series is part of COAST (Career Opportunities and Advancing Skills Together), a workforce development program that connects 16- through 24-year-old students and young adults to career and learning opportunities.

Registration for series events is required at bit.ly/COASTlearning. The schedule is as follows:

• Feb. 29: Career Exploration with Maine Tourism Association.

• March 3: What Makes a Good Job? – Career Goals, Pay & Benefits.

• March 21: Finding a Job that Aligns with Your Values.

• April 4: Career Exploration with Maine Retail Association.

• April 11: Career Stories.

• May 2: Money!

• May 16: Listening Session. Discussion about what is important to the participants.

For more information, visit midcoastyouth.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: