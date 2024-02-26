Tom Segura

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $35 to $95, 16-plus. crossarenaportland.com

Comic Tom Segura’s last tour sold out 300 shows around the world. His current one, called “Come Together,” is likely to do the same, so grab tickets while you can. Segura has several Netflix comedy specials and co-hosts the podcast “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky. Expect to spend a solid hour laughing your head off.

Sasha Velour’s The Big Reveal Live

7 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $80 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour struts into town for a 90-minute performance, and when it’s over, she’ll sign copies of her book that you can buy at the show. Velour is the show’s director, writer and producer and she’s pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember for audience members of all stripes and ages. You’ll see epic lip syncs, childhood home movies, video art and sharp comedic turns during an evening that includes a guest appearance from New York City drag king KJames, whose hometown is Portland.

The Exchange

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Blue Waves Basketball Gym, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland, $7 to battle, $12 for spectators. portlandyouthdance.org

Hip-hop hooray! Portland Youth Dance presents the 9th annual hip-hop dance competition featuring dozens of dazzling young dancers and hundreds of fans. The Exchange focuses on the four key elements of hip-hop which are DJ-ing, emcee-ing, graffiti and b-boying (break dancing). There’s an assortment of dance battles and other performances that will keep you glued to your seat but also wanting to jump up and dance while you learn about the history of hip-hop.

‘Out by May Back By October:’ An Evening with Summer J. Hart

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland, free, please register. usm.maine.edu

Hudson Valley, New York, resident Summer J. Hart, who was born in Maine, is an interdisciplinary artist and writer who will be coming to Portland to read from her debut poetry collection “Boomhouse.” She’ll also speak about the incredible hand-beaded mill tapestry called “Out In May Back by October,” made from paper she collected for the abandoned East Millinocket Mill. Hart repulped, dyed, drilled and created 8,000 beads to weave a portrait of her grandparents, which will be on display at the event.

