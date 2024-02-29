There are still tickets left to see comic Tom Segura on Thursday night in Portland. There’s nothing like a solid night of laughing to cure whatever ails you, so round up a friend or two and head to the Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine Restaurant Week starts Friday and runs through March 12. There are deals to be had, specials to savor and a whole world of cuisine out there waiting to tantalize your taste buds. Need a specific suggestion? Dara Bistro in Cumberland is participating, and the three-course menu for $45 includes tempting dishes like Champagne-braised mussels, roasted beet salad and Maine salmon. Or you could peruse our just-out list of the Best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland and find a place that’s participating in Restaurant Week.

On Sunday night at Aura, you can see electronic music act Thievery Corporation. The multi-genre band has been throwing it down for three decades. Were any of you at the Maine State Pier show during the summer of 2010?

Don’t forget to fuel up while you’re living your best weekend out there. Food editor Peggy Grodinsky paid a visit to Tres Leches Cake’s Flor in South Portland, and she did indeed have some cake, as well as a chorizo torta big enough for two meals. Pop in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Are you ready for the Oscars? The 95th Academy Awards will be given out during a live broadcast on March 10, so time is running out to see as many films as you can, including the shorts. Head to Portland Museum of Art to see the five live-action nominees. Screenings run Friday to Sunday; be sure to buy a ticket in advance.

Flights & Flannel happens at Lone Pine Brewing Company in Old Orchard Beach starting at 4 p.m Thursdays and Fridays. Sip on $14 Lone Pine flights while perusing co-branded merchandise from Lone Pine and Vermont Flannel, including blankets, scarves and head warmers. You might even win a $100 gift card to Vermont Flannel and Lone Pine Brewing.

