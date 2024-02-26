WATERVILLE — The discovery of a body in the driver’s seat of a school bus early Monday in the Waterville Junior High School parking lot prompted the closing of all Waterville schools Monday.

Police are not releasing the name of the person found dead pending further investigation and notification of next of kin, police Chief William Bonney said just after 11 a.m.

Bonney said police received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting a person was slumped over the steering wheel of a bus parked in the school lot, which is located off West River Road in the city’s South End. Police responded and found the body, he said.

“Detectives investigated and concluded it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public,” Bonney said.

He said police do not suspect foul play.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta which will be conducting an autopsy, according to Bonney.

Waterville Public Schools were closed Monday because of an “unforeseen situation,” according to a notice was posted early Monday morning on the Waterville Senior High School’s website and Facebook page.

Schools Superintendent Peter Hallen responded to a request for comment just before 10:45 a.m., saying he would be in touch soon.

This story will be updated.

