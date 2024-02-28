The parents and grandmother of a 10-year-old boy who died in Bangor last week were arrested Wednesday and charged with depraved indifference murder.

Joshua Smith, 33, Jem Bean, 35, and Mistie Latourette, 56, are being held at Penobscot County Jail, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

The child, whose identity has not been released, arrived at a Bangor hospital on the morning of Feb. 18 with life threatening injuries and died later that evening. After conducting a post-mortem examination, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death a homicide. Police have not released details about his injuries or his cause of death.

Smith and Jean are the boy’s parents, and Latourette is his grandmother, according to police. All three face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Related Headlines Bangor police investigating death of child

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: