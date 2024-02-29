Brunswick firefighters doused a house fire Thursday morning, but not before the home was deemed a “total loss.”

The fire department found the two-story home at 48 Coombs Road “heavily involved in fire,” and high winds and building construction forced the crew to initially fight the blaze from outside, according to press release. Once the fire was mostly contained and the building was determined to be stable, crews were able to enter the residence where two family dogs were rescued. No residents were home at the time of fire.

The fire was under control at 10:30 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 2 p.m. The fire department called the house “a total loss” but did not cite a suspected cause of the blaze, which is under investigation.

The Brunswick Fire Department received mutual aid from Topsham, Bath, West Bath, Freeport, Lisbon and Durham, Woolwich and Yarmouth, Phippsburg and Midcoast Hospital paramedic unit.

