More than 20,000 homes and businesses are without power Thursday morning as Maine is buffeted by gusty winds.

A strong cold front pushed into the state, bringing winds that will gust up to 50 mph.

Central Maine Power reported more than 15,000 outages across its coverage area at 9:20 a.m.

Kennebec County was hardest hit, with nearly 6,000 outages. There were also significant outages in York, Cumberland and Oxford counties.

“As last night’s windstorm exits our area, we expect power restoration efforts to move quickly today. More than 100 crews are working in the field this morning, and we are receiving reports of slick road conditions,” CMP said in a statement Thursday morning.

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported nearly 4,700 outages at 9:15 a.m.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for portions of southern, central and western Maine, according to the National Weather Service. West winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The advisory warns that winds this strong make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Windchill values by midday will be in the teens along the coast and below zero in the mountains, according to the weather service.

