Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley plans to hold a campaign rally in Portland on Sunday as part of a multistate swing ahead of Super Tuesday voting in the presidential primary.

The rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Portland Elks Lodge located on outer Congress Street.

Haley’s visit marks the first visit by a major party presidential primary candidate this primary election cycle.

Haley is the last remaining challenger to former Pres. Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Two recent polls show Trump with a commanding lead over Haley in Maine, with a majority of likely Republican primary voters saying they’re enthusiastic about his candidacy.

Haley’s campaign announced the formation of a Maine campaign team on Tuesday, exactly one week before Maine voters join those in 16 other states casting primary votes on what is called Super Tuesday.

Advertisement

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, is also planning stops in Massachusetts on Saturday and Vermont on Sunday.

Members of the public can show up at the door or can register in advance on Haley’s website.

Haley’s leadership team in Maine consists of former state Senate Republican leader Mary Small, former state Rep. Jayne Crosby Giles, former House chief of staff Billy Thompson and former school board chairman Tyler Washburn of Harpswell.

Haley’s campaign also announced 14 endorsements, including former Senate President Mike Thibodeau and former Congressman David Emery, who also filed a brief in support of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to declare Trump ineligible for the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. That decision is on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar decision to remove Trump from the ballot in Colorado.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: