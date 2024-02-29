A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday blocking the March 1 enactment of a law Maine voters passed in November that banned foreign spending on state and local referendum campaigns.

Judge Nancy Torresen issued the injunction in the U.S. District Court in Portland, responding to separate lawsuits that were filed in December by Maine’s two largest power companies and groups representing Maine media outlets.

Torresen’s action enjoins the state from enforcing the law until she issues a final judgment in the case and it provides a preview of her future ruling.

“I find that a substantial number of the act’s applications are likely unconstitutional judged against the act’s plainly legitimate sweep,” Torresen wrote. “It is therefore likely facially invalid.”

The citizen initiative, which was Question 2 on the Nov. 7 ballot, to ban spending by foreign government-influenced entities was largely aimed at Maine’s two largest utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Both filed lawsuits to block its enforcement, along with a separate lawsuit brought by the Maine Association of Broadcasters and the Maine Press Association over censorship concerns.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: