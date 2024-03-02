Red Sox Manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday that second baseman Vaughn Grissom likely will not be ready for Opening Day after suffering a slight left groin strain taking ground balls during a drill earlier in the week. Grissom was expected to make his exhibition debut for Boston on Saturday against Washington but has been shut down from baseball activities.

“He’ll be out. We’re gonna shut him down,” Cora told reporters in Fort Myers, Florida. “It happened two days ago taking ground balls. He had an MRI yesterday. … It’s gonna take more than a few days. Obviously, no timetable. But with this now, Opening Day might not happen for him.”

Grissom was expected to be Boston’s starter at second base after coming over in the late December trade that sent starter Chris Sale to Atlanta. He was slow to start in camp because of minor “hamstring imbalance” but had gotten to the point where he was ready to play before suffering the groin injury.

Cora pointed to Enmanuel Valdez, who played in 49 major league games last season, as the top option to replace Grissom. Pablo Reyes is also in the mix as a utility man and is out of options, making it more likely than not that he’ll make the team. Valdez, who hit .266 with six homers and a .764 OPS in the big leagues, seems to have a leg up.

Cora said the versatile Ceddanne Rafaela, who is trying to make the roster as the starting center fielder, is not being considered at second base.

• Brayan Bello allowed two runs on one hit while striking out two, walking one and hitting two batters as Boston beat Washington 4-2 in a split-squad game in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cutter Coffey hit a two-run home run for Boston. Rafael Devers had two hits, including an RBI double.

Tanner Houck followed Bello with three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, struck out five and walked one.

Also Saturday, Nick Pivetta made his first appearance this spring, pitching two scoreless innings and in Boston’s 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in a split-squad game in Port Charlotte, Florida. Joe Dunand hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, and Rob Refsnyder also homered for the Red Sox.

GIANTS: Third baseman Matt Chapman and San Francisco have agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Chapman will get $20 million this year and can earn $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement had not been announced. Chapman has the ability to opt out after each season to become a free agent again.

Chapman, 30, won his fourth Gold Glove last year and turned down a $20,325,000 qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 14. Because Chapman turned down the qualifying offer, the Giants will lose their second-round draft pick and give up $500,000 from their international signing bonus pool. Toronto will get an extra draft selection after the fourth round.

Chapman batted .240 with 17 home runs, 39 doubles, 54 RBI and a .755 OPS in 140 games. Toronto finished third in the AL East at 89-73 and was swept by Minnesota in their best-of-three Wild Card Series.

CUBS: First baseman Garrett Cooper agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp.

Cooper, 33, played for Miami and San Diego last year, batting .251 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 123 games.

