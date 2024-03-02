Hopkins, William C. 60, of Wells, Feb. 22. Visit 11-2 p.m., March 3, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk. Spring burial.
Hopkins, William C. 60, of Wells, Feb. 22. Visit 11-2 p.m., March 3, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk. Spring burial.
