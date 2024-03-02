INDOOR TRACK

Lewiston’s Isaiah Harris placed fourth in his 800-meter semifinal Saturday at the indoor track world championships in Glasgow, Scotland, missing out on a spot in Sunday’s final by four-hundredths of a second.

After recording the second-fastest time among all participants in the first round on Friday, Harris finished his semifinal in 1 minute, 48.18 seconds, trailing Spain’s Mariano Garcia (1:47.83), Italy’s Catalin Tecuceanu (1:18.13) and Sweden’s Andreas Kramer (1:18.14).

The top three in each semifinal advanced to the final.

Bryce Hoppel, who edged Harris at the U.S. championships, won the second semifinal in 1:45.08.

BASEBALL

MAINE HALL OF FAME: Nominations for the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 are now being accepted. Please forward a resume and supporting documentation to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, c/o Don Douglas 38 Merganser Way, Freeport, ME 04032, or email: ddoug1950@icloud.com.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Washington Capitals put Evgeny Kuznetsov on waivers, a surprising move that came hours after the mercurial center was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing.

Kuznetsov spent the past month receiving care in the program. General Manager Brian MacLellan said waiving the 31-year-old Russian is a means to an end, to give Kuznetsov the change of scenery he’s been wanting.

GOLF

LPGA: Ayaka Furue of Japan took a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore with a 4-under 68.

Furue, 23, had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206.

Hannah Green was in second after a 67.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Connor Syme of Scotland and Daniel Brown of England share the lead and are two shots clear of the chasers heading into the final round of the SDC Championship in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Brown shot an even-par 72 and was joined at 11 under overall by Syme, who had seven birdies in a 67.

LIV: Joaquin Niemann ran off six birdies on his way to a 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead in LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as he goes for his second LIV win in three starts this year.

Niemann was at 13-under 127. Jason Kokrak (62) and Louis Oosthuizen (66) were two shots behind.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Andy Russell, the standout linebacker who was an integral part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ evolution from perennial losers to champions, has died. He was 82.

The team confirmed Russell’s death on Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause or place of death.

A 16th-round pick in the 1963 draft, Russell won two Super Bowls during a 12-year NFL career interrupted by a two-year stint in the military. He spent 10 years as a team captain and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen eased to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, winning from pole position ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was third for Ferrari after fighting hard with teammate Charles Leclerc.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Darwin Nunez scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest.

The victory lifted Liverpool four points clear of Manchester City, which plays Manchester United on Sunday. City visits Liverpool next weekend.

• Aston Villa squandered a 2-0 lead by got an 89th-minute winner from Lucas Digne to beat Luton, 3-2, and stay in charge of the race for fourth place.

• Tottenham produced a dazzling spell of three goals in 11 second-half minutes against Crystal Palace to come back for a 3-1 win, solidifying its hold on fifth place.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Ugo Humbert stayed undefeated in ATP tour finals by beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Frenchman improved to 6-0 in finals. He also won Marseille three weeks ago.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami won a super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway, padding her overall points lead to 305 while defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin continues her recovery from a crash in January.

Austrian teammates Mirjam Puchner and Cornelia Huetter rounded out the podium. Huetter finished 0.12 seconds back, and Puchner trailed Gut-Behrami by 0.13.

