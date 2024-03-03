FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Last Days of the Midnight Ramblers,” by Sarah Tomlinson (Flatiron)

2. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

5. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

6. “The Eyes and the Impossible,” by Dave Eggers (Knopf)

7. “What’s in My Truck,” by Roger Priddy (Priddy)

8. “The Book of Love,” by Kelly Link (Random House)

9. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “So Late in the Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Vintage)

6. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

7. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

8. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

9. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

10. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

5. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

6. “Come Together,” by Emily Nagoski (Ballantine)

7. “The Valentine Phantom 2024,” by Anonymous

8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)

9. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

10. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

Paperback

1. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

2. “All About Love,” by Bell Hooks (William Morrow & Co)

3. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

4. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

5. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

7. “How We Live is How We Die,” by Pema Chodron (Shambhala)

8. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

9. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

10. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

