SCARBOROUGH – Edna M. Ellis, 100, passed away on Feb. 17, 2024, at her residence in Scarborough.

She was born in Bristol, England, a daughter of Charles and Rosa (Garland) Gibbard.

Edna was raised and educated in Bristol, England. As a young woman during World War II, she served in the Women’s Land Army, and on April 29, 1944, she married Robert L. Huggard, an American serviceman.

In April of 1946 Edna sailed to join her husband in America with her two infant daughters and began her new life in Maine. She became an American citizen on Jan. 23, 1969.

Several years after Robert’s passing on Oct. 4, 1977, she married Lawrence Ellis of Portland in 1995.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Huggard; her second husband Lawrence Ellis; a daughter, Rosemary; her sons, Paul Huggard and Robert Huggard; and her four brothers and three sisters of England.

She is survived by a daughter Lee Roberts of Scarborough and a son, Peter Huggard of South Portland. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren..

We would like to thank Scarborough Terrace for their care and kindness.

A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., February 23, at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave, Portland. A private reception will follow at 11 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home located at 199 Woodford Street, Portland.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Edna’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Lewiston.

