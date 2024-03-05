FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for Opening Day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing.

Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Giolito will have additional exams to determine the severity of the injury.

“We’re obviously concerned. Not a good day for us,” Cora told reporters in Florida.

There are also reports that the injury is extensive and Giolito might miss all of 2024.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted, “Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage.”

Giolito signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason. He made two starts in spring training, throwing two scoreless innings in his first outing before getting roughed up allowing four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota last Friday.

Giolito posted a 3.47 ERA over 72 starts (427 2/3 innings) from 2019-21 with the White Sox. He received AL Cy Young votes each of those seasons and finished as high as sixth in 2019 when he made the All-Star team. But he struggled the past two seasons, recording a 4.89 ERA in 63 starts (346 innings). He had a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts for the White Sox, Angels and Guardians in ‘23.

Giolito had a strong start to last season, posting a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts before the White Sox traded him to the Angels on July 26. He had a 6.89 ERA in six starts for Los Angeles, then Cleveland claimed him off outright waivers Aug. 31. He recorded a 7.04 ERA in six starts for the Guardians.

