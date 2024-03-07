As I write this column, we are experiencing (suffering through) one of those windy cold snaps that make me long for spring. I know it’s just around the corner, but it can’t get here fast enough as far as I’m concerned.

As I went into full fantasy mode, dreaming of tending my vegetable garden and walking around barefoot with the thermostat in the “off” position, I made myself some soup.

Fresh cheese tortellini is best in my book, but dried or frozen pasta works, too. It just needs longer to cook so the amount of stock may need to be increased. This soup also works with cooked ground turkey.

Earlier in the day, I took care of the banana population on the kitchen island by making these muffins and freezing the rest of them for future smoothies. I use maple syrup year-round, but I especially use it this time of year, and even put it in my coffee or those smoothies.

This batter can also be spooned into a standard loaf pan for a substantial bread that you can tote to a friend or keep in your freezer (up to three months) for an emergency.

In either form, this is extra delicious with soft butter or cream cheese enhanced with, you guessed it, a lavish drizzle of more maple syrup. Take the time to toast those walnuts in a dry pan on the stove top or in the oven. Pecans are nice, too.

Advertisement

When the soup was ready, I warmed one of the muffins (or was it two?) and carried everything into the living room where I sat under a comforter feeling very pleased with myself.

I was still looking forward to spring, of course, but this cozy little repast made everything decidedly better for the moment.

Chicken tortellini soup with greens

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 large carrot, diced

Advertisement

6 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

12-15 ounces cheese tortellini (dry, fresh or frozen)

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

1/2 cup basil pesto

1 cup frozen peas, or peas and carrots

1½ cups fresh baby spinach or baby kale, julienned

Advertisement

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Freshly grated Parmesan for garnish

In a stock pot, heat oil and cook onion, celery and carrot until softened. Add stock and bring to a boil. Add tortellini and cook according to package directions. Reduce heat to low and add chicken, pesto and peas. Heat through, then add spinach. Turn off the heat and cover for 3 minutes. Spoon into serving bowls and garnish with Parmesan.

Yield: 4 servings

Banana maple muffins with walnuts

1 3/4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Advertisement

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon, optional

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

Advertisement

2 eggs

1 cup mashed bananas

1/2 cup walnuts, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter regular-sized muffin cups or use paper liners. Sift all dry ingredients together (except sugar and nuts) and set aside. Combine sugar, butter and 1/4 cup maple syrup with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add in eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Mix in dry ingredients and bananas, beating until blended. Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling 2/3 full.

Combine toasted walnuts in a small bowl with the remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Spoon onto the top of batter in the muffin cups and press down slightly.

Bake for 20 minutes or until muffins test done when a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove and cool on baking rack.

Yield: 8 muffins

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: