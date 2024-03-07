It’s last call for ice skating at Thompson’s Point (and 5 other things to do this weekend)

Head to Oxbow Blending & Bottling on Thursday evening for Battle of the Brewery Bands, where you can cheer for local brewers-turned-musicians as they play and sing their hearts out. Are you a Curieux drinker or more about the Machine Czech Pilz? Allagash and Bunker are among the eight breweries you can cheer on.

How about something of the chamber music persuasion? Another performance Thursday evening, presented by Portland Chamber Music Festival, features the Borromeo String Quartet on the Hannaford Hall stage. Tickets range from $30 to $75.

Does your sweet tooth need a little love? We offer up two Greater Portland spots where you can try a tasty molasses doughnut, and neither will disappoint.

