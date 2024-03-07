Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Sign In:


https://www.pressherald.com/2024/03/07/its-last-call-for-ice-skating-at-thompsons-point-here-are-5-other-things-to-do-this-weekend

It’s last call for ice skating at Thompson’s Point (and 5 other things to do this weekend)

A brewery band battle, chamber music, a comedian in Waterville and more.

Posted
Updated
3 min read
Resize Font Font size +

The joint will be hopping during Battle of the Brewery bandsat Oxbow Blending & Bottling. K-STUDIO/Shutterstock.com

Head to Oxbow Blending & Bottling on Thursday evening for Battle of the Brewery Bands, where you can cheer for local brewers-turned-musicians as they play and sing their hearts out. Are you a Curieux drinker or more about the Machine Czech Pilz? Allagash and Bunker are among the eight breweries you can cheer on.

Related

What else is happening this weekend

The Borromeo String Quartet will perform two concerts during the upcoming Winter Warmer Festival. From left to right: Kristopher Tong (violin), Yeesun Kim (cello), Melissa Reardon (viola), Nicholas Kitchen (violin). Photo by Jürgen Frank and courtesy of the Portland Chamber Music Festival.

How about something of the chamber music persuasion? Another performance Thursday evening, presented by Portland Chamber Music Festival, features the Borromeo String Quartet on the Hannaford Hall stage. Tickets range from $30 to $75.

Related

Portland Chamber Music Festival warms up to winter with its first cold-weather concerts

Molasses doughtnus from Tony’s Donuts in Portland, left, and The Cookie Jar in Cape Elizabeth, right. Photos by Megan Gray

Does your sweet tooth need a little love? We offer up two Greater Portland spots where you can try a tasty molasses doughnut, and neither will disappoint.

Related

Molasses doughnut showdown: Tony’s vs. Cookie Jar

The paella at Dara Bistro in Cumberland, one of the participating restaurants of Maine Restaurant Week. Photo courtesy of Dara Bistro

Maine Restaurant Week is still going strong, so find your spot and enjoy a night away from the kitchen. The “week” winds down on March 12.

Related

For Maine Restaurant Week, pick a dining or driving destination and go out

Goran Djukanovi/Shutterstock.com Goran Djukanovi/Shutterstock.com

Comedian Tig Notaro is bringing her deadpan humor to Waterville this weekend, with shows on Saturday and Sunday. Get the details on tickets for these and so many more upcoming shows here.

Related

Ticket info for upcoming shows

A skater at The Rink at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

It wasn’t a good winter for winter sports, but before the season passes us by for good, try one that doesn’t always require the weather to cooperate. It’s the last week of the season at the Thompson’s Point Rink, where local breweries are battling again on Saturday in a pond hockey invitational. For ice time, you’ll have to get tickets for Thursday, Friday or Sunday, or try another manmade spot in our skating guide.

Related

Where to go ice skating in southern and central Maine

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

© 2024 | All Rights Reserved | Press Herald