It’s last call for ice skating at Thompson’s Point (and 5 other things to do this weekend)

The joint will be hopping during Battle of the Brewery bandsat Oxbow Blending & Bottling. K-STUDIO/Shutterstock.com
Head to Oxbow Blending & Bottling on Thursday evening for Battle of the Brewery Bands, where you can cheer for local brewers-turned-musicians as they play and sing their hearts out. Are you a Curieux drinker or more about the Machine Czech Pilz? Allagash and Bunker are among the eight breweries you can cheer on.
The Borromeo String Quartet will perform two concerts during the upcoming Winter Warmer Festival. From left to right: Kristopher Tong (violin), Yeesun Kim (cello), Melissa Reardon (viola), Nicholas Kitchen (violin). Photo by Jürgen Frank and courtesy of the Portland Chamber Music Festival.
How about something of the chamber music persuasion? Another performance Thursday evening, presented by Portland Chamber Music Festival, features the Borromeo String Quartet on the Hannaford Hall stage. Tickets range from $30 to $75.
A skater at The Rink at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
It wasn’t a good winter for winter sports, but before the season passes us by for good, try one that doesn’t always require the weather to cooperate. It’s the last week of the season at the Thompson’s Point Rink, where local breweries are battling again on Saturday in a pond hockey invitational. For ice time, you’ll have to get tickets for Thursday, Friday or Sunday, or try another manmade spot in our skating guide.