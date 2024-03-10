FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

3. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf)

5. “Three-Inch Teeth,” by C.J. Box (Penguin)

6. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

7. “The River We Remember,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

8. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “The Warm Hands of Ghosts,” by Katherine Arden (Random House)

10. “House of Flame and Shadow,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Paperback

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

2. “Lungfish, by Meghan Gilliss (Catapult)

3. “A Court of Wings & Ruin,” by Sarah J Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. “I Have Some Questions For You,” by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin)

5. “All Good People Here,” by Ashley Flowers (Random House)

6. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)

7. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celandon Books)

8. “A Court of Frost and Starlight,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton & Company)

10. “Slow Horses,” by Mick Herrron (Soho)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

4. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. “The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

7. “Hidden Potential,” by Adam Grant (Viking)

8. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

9. “Splinters,” by Leslie Jamison (Little, Brown, and Co)

10. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)

2. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

4. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

5. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)

6. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

8. “Master Slave Husband Wife,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus Books)

10. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

