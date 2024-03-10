Yet another winter storm with pounding rain and high winds hitting the already saturated ground – combined with an astronomical high tide – is flooding coastal spots as well as lowlands on Sunday. First responders urged the public to avoid coastal roads, especially when the high tide comes in at 11:41 a.m.

The storm has knocked out power for thousands of Central Maine Power customers.

With the ocean higher than normal along roads, and low spots now resembling ponds, Portland has been hammered with 2.5 inches of rain that started falling at 1 a.m., said Jon Palmer, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the Gray station.

Other rainfall amounts as of Sunday morning were: 1.8 inches in Gray, 2.82 inches in Arundel, and 2.9 inches in Gorham. “And we’ve had plenty of reports of an inch and a half of rain,” Palmer said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the storm would move out from southern Maine, however coastal flooding in the afternoon is a serious concern, especially after the high tide hits, Palmer said.

In Old Orchard Beach, the town was experiencing some wash and splash over coastal roads early Sunday, with road closures imminent, according to the OOB’s fire department Facebook post.

People residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas are warned to evacuate, police cautioned. “As we approach high tide, our emergency crews may not be able to access flooded neighborhoods,” according to the OOB fire department. Authorities reminded the public not to go around any barriers to avoid vehicles, and people, becoming stranded in flooded roads.

In Westbrook, the intersection at Cumberland and Park streets closed due to flooding, and in Cumberland on Route 26 the road was reduced to one lane due to flooding, Palmer said.

As the high tide hits, coastal areas could see “very serious coastal flooding” comparable to conditions on Jan. 10, he said adding it could be “a potential historic coastal flooding.”

The storm delivered strong winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour, with even higher gusts. Early Sunday wind gusts blew at a speed of 64 mph in Kittery, 65 mph in New Harbor, 49 mph at the Portland Jetport, and an island off Rockland reported gusts of 72 mph, Palmer said.

The wind was expected to die down Sunday as the storm moved out.

There were substantial power outages Sunday, especially in coastal areas with the strongest winds.

Central Maine Power said the storm is knocking down trees, and crews are responding to outages to restore power. However, crews cannot restore power lines when the winds are above 30 to 35 mph.

Just before 11 a.m., there were a total of 25,226 customers without power, CMP reported. The hardest hit was Lincoln County, where 8,548 out of 28,588 customers were without power; as well as Waldo County, where 4,185 out of 26,172 customers were without power. Also in Piscataquis County, about 20% were without power, or 2,404 customers, CMP reported.

In Cumberland County, 4,224 customers were without electricity.

CMP reminded the public not to touch any downed wires. On its Facebook page, CMP posted a photo of downed wires on fire in Windham. CMP crews were at the scene responding.

While rain fell in southern and central parts of Maine, higher elevations received snow. Eight inches of snow fell in Rangeley, 7.5 inches in the Bethel area, and 5.5 inches of snow in Carrabasset Valley. That snow sticks around until later in the week when temperatures will get up to the high 30s and 40s.

Rain is not expected on Monday or Tuesday, Palmer said, allowing the coast to receive some relief.

