SCARBOROUGH – Walter Anthony Laqualia, 78, passed away on March 6, 2024 in Cumberland Foreside. He was born on Nov. 27, 1945 in Caribou to Laura Avon Henderson.

Wally, as he is called by family and friends, is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy (Page); son, John Laqualia (Carol Lagasse) of Winslow and daughters Laurie Laqualia (Max C Miranda, MD) of Duluth, Minn., Stacey Laqualia and Allison Laqualia Walker (Robert Todd) of Scarborough; grandchildren, Jenna Roberge of Scarborough, Elizabeth and Sophia Walker of Scarborough, Luke, Jonathan, Max Miranda of Duluth, Minn. and Dresden and Owen Laqualia of Winslow; his loving sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine Fahy (Laqualia) and Edward Fahy; niece, Christine Anthony (Bourgoin) of Somers, Conn., nephews Brian Bourgoin of Ellington, Conn. and Steven Bourgoin of Ashland, Va.

Wally was raised in Caribou by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Mary (Theriault) Henderson. He graduated from Caribou High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from Northern Maine Technical College in 1966. Wally took his first job as a draftsman at Lincoln Pulp and Paper in Lincoln. He would later purchase Lane Supply Company in Brewer with his close friend and business partner James Rawcliffe. Wally and Jim successfully operated Lane Supply Company together until they retired and sold the business in 2003.

Wally was known for his love of sailing and spent nearly every weekend during the summers on the waters in and around Northeast Harbor perfecting his sailing skills with his wife Nancy and his four children as the crew. Wally sailed competitively and held a U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License. He was a naturally talented tennis player and played up until the time he could no longer physically make it out onto the court. He was an avid car enthusiast with a love of European cars. After retirement, Wally and Nancy relocated to Scarborough to be closer to family. They created a home where many fond memories were made with family and friends. He valued sharing his life lessons and knowledge with his children and grandchildren.

In the last years of his life, Wally valiantly fought Parkinson’s Disease in a way which channeled his true strength with utmost grace and class. He not once uttered a complaint despite the devastation Parkinson’s Disease waged upon his body. He fought to the very end to remain present for his family. His loss is felt immensely by his entire family and his friends. Wally’s practical advice, belief in personal responsibility and his understated and humble demeanor will never be forgotten.

On behalf of the Laqualia family, a special thanks is extended to The Heron House in Cumberland Foreside and Northern Light Homecare and Hospice for their exceptional and loving care of our husband, father, and grandfather in his final days.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date during the Summer of 2024. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Wally’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations may be made in Wally’s memory to the

Parkinson’s Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/

