COBURN GORE TOWNSHIP — The General Services Administration in Massachusetts has awarded a nearly $1.5 million contract to a Tennessee company for construction management services for the multimillion-dollar modernization of the border crossing station in northern Franklin County.

The work is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of President Joe Biden’s investing in America agenda, according to a news release from Paul Hughes, regional public affairs officer for the New England region.

Under the contract, Jacobs Technology Inc. will provide services, including construction project management, construction inspection, project scheduling, cost estimating, acquisition support, commissioning and partnering.

The station is in an isolated setting about 20 miles northwest of Eustis. It was constructed in 1932 across from Woburn, Quebec, according to information on the GSA website. There is a main building and two residences listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the website.

GSA held a public meeting Oct. 18, 2023, in support of an environmental assessment for the proposed modernization and expansion project, estimated to cost of $85 million to $95 million. Construction is slated to start in 2026 with completion estimated in 2029.

The plan is to have a facility that is technologically efficient, while respecting the historic nature of the existing facility.

Advertisement

The project is expected to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection’s mission to efficiently carry out its mission at the crossing. When completed, it will provide for the efficient flow of current and projected traffic volumes, according to the GSA website.

It also includes plans to improve public and officer safety.

The station will incorporate sustainability features that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate the impact of buildings on the environment, and simultaneously increase the mission readiness of the federal government by increasing resilience to climate change, according to Paul Hughes, public affairs officer for the administration in New England.

GSA’s goals include providing a long-lasting and durable port or entry with low maintenance and operating costs.

Related Headlines Feds plan to spend up to $95 million to upgrade Coburn Gore border crossing

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: