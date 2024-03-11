The Nathaniel Davis Fund is accepting grant applications for 2024-2025 projects from organizations that serve the Brunswick community. The Davis Fund was created by Samuel Gross Davis in 1932 in memory of his father, Nathaniel. By the terms of the will that established the fund, grants are “to be used for the pleasure of its inhabitants as the government of Brunswick that year shall decide.”

“It’s a pleasure to serve on the Davis Fund Committee,” Annee Tara, the 2024 committee chairperson, said in a prepared release. “It gives us an opportunity to learn about and meet the people from various organizations whose work meets this criterion and to see the wonderful work they are doing. And it gives us a chance to help them meet their mission.”

The Davis Fund Committee — whose members also include Alison Harris, Shaun Hogan, Jym St. Pierre, Jeff Ward and Kathy E. Wilson — annually reviews all applications and recommends grant recipients to the Brunswick Town Council, which distributes income generated by the Davis Fund. Grants typically range from $200-$2,500. In addition to the formal application, a representative of the applicant must plan to meet with the committee on the evening of May 1 or 2. The deadline for applications is 3 p.m. on April 19.

Information on the process, including the application and a report listing 2023 grant recipients can be found at brunswickme.org/569/Davis-Fund-Committee or by calling the town manager’s office at 725-6659.

