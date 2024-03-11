Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick recently announced students in its catchment area can now apply for two new programs: electrical technology and IT/cybersecurity. Both programs are pathways to in-demand, high-paying careers and post-secondary study and result in eligibility to sit for professional licenses or certifications, according to a prepared release.

Electrical technology, a two-year program, counts as the State of Maine’s formal 576-hour electrical program required for journeyperson electrician candidates to sit for the journeyperson licensing exam. Study of the Electrical Code, electrical theory, electrical control, and various aspects of residential wiring and power are featured along with significant hands-on training experiences. The course will also provide related experience in renewable energy.

Information technology/cybersecurity is also a two-year program preparing students to pass relevant CompTIA certifications. Year one, students will learn various aspects of computer software and hardware technology through “real-world” activity and areas of study, including app technology, operating systems, servers and networking. The course will also include an introduction to data security and database structure. Year two will build on the previous year with greater emphasis on data security, networking and databases, including study in JavaScript and SQL.

Region 10 also has slots for the 2024-25 school year available in some of its other programs, such as auto collision repair, outdoor powersports, general trades and EMT.

Region 10 serves students from RSU 5, Brunswick schools and SAD 75, along with private school or home school students living in towns served by these districts. For more information or to apply online to a Region 10 program, go to r10tech.org or call 729-6622.

