Tickets are now available to the 2024 Greater Freeport Chamber Choice Awards Gala. The event is from 6:30-9 p.m. on April 4 at the Harraseeket Inn, 162 Main St., Freeport, and includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, raffle items and awards presentation.
Tickets are $45 each. Sales close on April 2, but any remaining tickets can be purchased at the gala for $50.
Attending the gala or not, anyone can go online to vote for winners in four categories: Best New Business, Staff Member that Goes Above & Beyond, Manager/Supervisor that Leads by Example and Best Customer Service.
Visit freeportmainechamber.com/gala.html to vote on the Chamber Choice Awards finalists and to purchase gala tickets.
