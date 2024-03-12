PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Calvin passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 9, 2024. Son of Archie Belmont Canney and Dora (Irene Hall) Clement, he was born Aug. 21, 1932 in Dover, N.H.

“Cal” had a remarkable and influential career as a city manager, most notably in Portsmouth, N.H. (1970-1991), but also Bar Harbour and Barrington, R.I. In September 2023 the City of Portsmouth, in close collaboration with his children, acknowledged Cal’s contribution to preserving the historical footprint, culture and legacy of the city he loved with a dedication ceremony, granite pillar with plaque renaming Prescott park Marina in his honor.

He served in the Army during the Korean War, was stationed near Bavaria directing U.S. led survey operations for reparations on damages to civilian infrastructure. He was an alumnus and earned degrees from the University of NH, The University of Maine, Orono and The Wharton School of Business.

He was an avid sailor for most of his adult life, charting and navigating excursions throughout the Eastern Seaboard, Great Lakes, Florida Keys and British Virgin Isles. After an early retirement, much of his time was spent traveling the world with his wife, Betsy. He took up motorcycling in his mid-70s as well as continuing to develop and nurture a passion for woodworking, reading, painting, music, poetry and new technology until his death.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Hume Sleight; his daughters Lisa Chesaux and Sara Leonard and his son, Thomas Calvin Canney. He has two grandsons, Eli and Jacob Leonard; and a great-grandson, Charlie Leonard; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the second oldest of four siblings, Jean Dora Tague, Ella May Baun and predeceased by Betty Lou Bell.

He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and former coworkers.

