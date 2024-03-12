HOLLIS – Maybelle Ann (Catruch) Travis, daughter of Salva Catruch and Margaret (Patterson) Catruch. Penny was born in Westbrook on April 28, 1943.

Maybelle, or better known as Penny, lived in Hollis in the home she and her husband, Harold Whitney Travis (pre-deceased), built together and lived happily in for over 50 years.

Penny had three sisters, Jeannie Lash (pre-deceased), Cheryl Denbow, and Kimberly Brown married to Brad Brown, all of whom she loved her very much.

Penny and Harold were married in 1968 and raised four children, Diane Moulton married to Philip Moulton, Thomas Travis (pre-deceased), John Travis married to Naoko Travis, and their adopted son Joseph Travis.

Penny had many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of whom she loved very much!

Penny also enjoyed a second family, the Sanborns, who she provided Nanny services for the children. She knew them very well while watching the children grow up. She was a big part of their family, Penny and Harold enjoyed being with the Sanborn family during holidays. They enjoyed watching and celebrated the children’s path to adulthood.

Throughout her life Penny enjoyed baking for many family and friends. She made wonderful pies including her favorites apple and blueberry. Every year she would make baked gifts including many small breads and cakes. One thing Penny made that her family and friends enjoyed immensely was her baked snacking Chex mix.

Her love for animals kept her home full of kitties and dogs over the years, who became close friends to her throughout her life.

Penny worked at Sylvania as a technician for 30+ years. And she had many interests, including baking for her family and for a few restaurants in the local area.

Penny‘s favorite hobbies were collecting Elvis Presley records and memorabilia. She also loved to collect beanie babies for all her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Often she would enjoy going to the casino with her family to spend some free time away from the home and in search for her million.

Penny passed away on March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. in Maine Medical Center, where she received very kind and gentle care in the last few days of her life. Penny suffered from illness for a few years after her husband passed away. At the hospital she was surrounded by loved ones, her sister, Cheryl, and her children, Diane and Philip Moulton, and John Travis.

Penny’s family will have a small celebration of life for her and her husband Harold at the Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. Family and Friends are welcome to attend the ceremony on Wednesday, 17 April 2024 at 1 p.m.

