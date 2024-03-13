Instruments from fiddles and flutes to banjos and bones will rattle the rafters at Mt. Ararat Middle School and the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham when the DownEast Folk Festival hits the stage Saturday.
This daylong celebration of traditional dance and music, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 11:30 p.m., features an array of workshops, performances and jam sessions. Nearly 20 bands are on deck to play for nonstop New England contra dancing, as well as international folk dancing, waltzing, step dancing, Chinese folk dance, jitterbug, belly dance, song sessions, classes in fiddle and guitar techniques and much more.
Admission to the full day of activities is $36 for adults with a reduced price of $27 for attendees ages 11-21. For those attending either just the daytime session (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) or evening session (5-11:30 p.m.) the charge is $18/$13. Children aged 10 and under will be admitted free.
The event is sponsored by the DownEast Friends of the Folk Arts, and a full schedule of activities is available at its website at deffa.org/festival or via Facebook at facebook.com/DEFFAMaine.
