Renowned Maine folk group Schooner Fare will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 as part of the Concerts for a Cause series to raise money for Midcoast New Mainers and Oasis Free Clinics.

Brothers Chuck and Steve Romanoff launched Schooner Fare with good friend Tom Rowe 49 years ago to perform original maritime and traditional folk music. They quickly became one of the favorite bands in Portland, and soon were playing all over the country and the British Isles. When Tom Rowe died in 2004, Chuck and Steve continued playing as a duo and are still entertaining fans at many Maine venues, including the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

Schooner Fare has won critical praise for captivating harmonies and winning stage presence. In addition to their numerous original songs on both contemporary and traditional themes, the band also writes and performs topical songs, country ballads and maritime masterpieces that have made their name synonymous with the Down East style.

Combining their talents on six- and 12-string guitar and banjos, Schooner Fare’s distinctive vocal and instrumental arrangements have been hailed by such folk music icons as the Kingston Trio, the Limeliters, the Chad Mitchell Trio, the Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem and Tom Paxton. The original songs of Schooner Fare’s Chuck and Steve Romanoff continue to be recorded and performed by other artists in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Ireland and Australia.

Tickets — $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $10 for students and children — are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/schooner.

