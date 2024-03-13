OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Raymond Leo Ellery went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2024 at his home in Old Orchard Beach with family at his side.

He was born March 29, 1936 in Rockland, Mass., the son of Mildred (Ames) and Ralph Ellery. He graduated from Rockland High School and UMass Amherst.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Lombard, June 4, 1955 and had six children. He was a textile designer at Rockland Webbing and after moving to Maine he and his wife, Carole opened the Silver Fern Florist. He retired to take care of his mother and wife.

He was an altar boy at the Holy Family Church in Rockland. Raymond enjoyed cribbage, Scarborough Downs and being with friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Carole Jean (Ellery) Curry; and great-granddaughter, Emma Litwiler.

He is survived by daughters Deb Moore of Abington Mass. and Cheryl Curlew of Sebec, and his sons Raymond Michael Ellery of Gray, Chris Ellery and Joseph Ellery both of Old Orchard Beach. He has 13 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday March 15, at Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous