CUMBERLAND – Richard A. “Dick” Hibbard, 87, of Middle Road in Cumberland, passed away on March 9, 2024.

Richard was born on Munjoy Hill in Portland, a son of Merton and Alberta (Call) Hibbard. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1954.

Richard worked for Portland Welding Supply Company (now Advantage Gases and Tool) for 40 years, 26 of those years as a plant manager for their South Portland plant. He was also in charge of plants in Bangor and Presque Isle. He retired at the age of 58 and after six years of retirement, he returned to work part time for his old company.

He belonged to the Forest City Workshop Club, the Maine Charitable Mechanics Association, and was Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 58 of Cumberland-North Yarmouth.

During his retirement, he served as a chaperone for the Cumberland Recreation Ski Program at Lost Valley.

Richard was an avid fisherman enjoying both open water and ice fishing. He travelled to Canada several times a year to fish at sporting camps. He also enjoyed hunting and maintained a hunting camp in Etna. He took annual ice fishing and rabbit hunting trips to East Grand Lake with several friends. He liked to travel and visited Alaska, Panama Canal, Ireland, England, Hawaii, most of Canada, as well as taking several Caribbean cruises.

He also loved gardening and maintained a large vegetable garden every year, starting most of his plants from seeds, which he generously gave to friends and relatives. He also planted several flower gardens around his home. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of over 50 years, Elaine Annette Hibbard died on May 5, 2016; an infant son, David Hibbard in 1967; an infant step-granddaughter, Lisa Lavelle in 1976; a brother, Donald Hibbard in 2010 and his wife Barbara Hibbard in 2009; a step-daughter, Eileen Lessard of Portland.

Richard is survived by two sons, Donald Hibbard and his wife Cathy of South Portland, Richard D. Hibbard and his wife Diane of Old Orchard Beach, a daughter, Cheryl Hibbard of Cumberland, two stepsons, James Lavelle and his wife Julie of Buxton, Paul Lavelle and wife Sarah of Colorado Springs, Colo., and stepdaughter, Ellen Small of Pensacola, Fla. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15. Interment will be later in spring at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland.

