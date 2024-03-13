South Portland High School Principal Scott Tombleson will resign from his position at the end of the school year.

He announced his decision to the school community via email on Wednesday.

“This was not a decision that was easy for me to make as I am exceptionally proud to serve the fantastic students, the wonderful staff, and the strong community of South Portland,” he said.

He does not know what he will do after he leaves the district, he said in the email.

Tombleson’s decision comes after a harrowing two years. A student was arrested and accused of planning to attack the school. A judge decided Tuesday that the case would remain in juvenile court.

Superintendent Timothy Matheney said Tombleson’s leadership will be missed.

“I deeply appreciate Scott’s contributions to the (South Portland High School) community. He cares really deeply about our students and I think he has had a special dedication to the work of making sure our newest students have felt welcome.”

Tombleson did not respond to messages asking about the reason for his resignation.

