The new Sacred Profane tasting room at Thompson’s Point opens to the public this weekend in the former Stroudwater Distillery space.

The Biddeford-based, Czech-style lager brewery took over the 5,100-square-foot venue this winter, with plans to use much of it for storing grains, hops, glassware and packaging material like printed cans. The large space will also allow the brewery to store beer in tanks, opening up space in Biddeford to double production capacity.

The tasting room had its soft opening last weekend and will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sacred Profane Director of Operations Michael Fava said the tasting room will keep to its weekends-only schedule until May, when the brewery aims to be staffed amply enough to be open more days.

“The space we created is very warm and inviting. What we’re actually strategizing around now is how to get people not to stay there too long,” Fava laughed.

In addition to Sacred Profane’s own beer, the tasting room serves wine, cocktails and draft beer from other makers, including three Trappist brews for the opening weekend.

The venue’s food menu ($10-$35) includes dishes like a large warm pretzel, a meat and cheese board, a hummus plate with warm naan, kraut dogs, two signature lobster rolls and raw Maine oysters.

Fava said the new Sacred Profane tasting room, while offering different styles of food and beverage from the neighboring Bissell Brothers brewery at 38 Resurgam Place, is a “complementary” operation.

“If you come down for one, you should definitely stop in the other and make a day of it,” Fava said. “We’re adding an element that rounds things out more at Thompson’s Point.”

SPECIALTY BURGERS IN GORHAM

A veteran restaurateur aims to open a specialty burger shack this spring on Gray Road in Gorham.

Chef-owner Rick Boyd is bringing his Backwoods Burger Shack concept to the space formerly occupied by the vegan roadside restaurant Curbside Comforts at 680 Gray Road. Before moving to Maine, Boyd had operated restaurants in Nevada and Idaho, including Grind Modern Burger in Boise from 2013-2017.

Boyd described the former Grind as an “upscale sit-down” restaurant that capitalized on the gourmet burger trend popular at the time. “That trend has really dissipated,” Boyd said. “Now it’s come back to its roots, where you can still have an amazing burger, but in a casual, fun environment.”

Boyd said he envisions Backwoods, which doesn’t offer indoor seating, as “a nostalgic return to 1950s-’60s vacation culture: Pull over to the side of the road and have burgers with the family at a picnic table.”

The menu will feature six burgers made from a house-ground blend of brisket, chuck and eye of round; other sandwiches like seared ahi tuna, house-smoked pulled pork and Nashville hot chicken; a variety of salads; and fries hand-cut from Maine potatoes.

The menu includes vegan and gluten-free meal options. Boyd said Backwoods will also sell soft serve ice cream, milkshakes and a selection of ice cream sandwiches, along with beer, wine and possibly cocktails as well.

Boyd aims to launch by mid-April and said Backwoods will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant will operate year-round and may expand its hours to offer a breakfast menu in the fall, Boyd said.

“We’re hoping to bring something really fun to that corner, and the response we’ve gotten from the community so far (on social media) is just overwhelmingly positive,” Boyd said.

FREEPORT FOOD TRUCK PARK REFOCUSED

Plans for a food truck park in Freeport have been tweaked to involve fewer trucks that would operate in the evenings, not during the day.

Athena’s Cantina co-owner Tais De Los Reyes has spearheaded the proposal for a food truck park in a 25-space parking lot adjacent to her restaurant on Route 1. The original plan called for eight trucks in the park, which De Los Reyes said has been reduced to five trucks, so the space wouldn’t be overcrowded.

The plan had also called for the park to be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. De Los Reyes said that since first presenting her plan to town officials, she’s heard from other business owners in the building abutting the lot who need the parking space during business hours on weekdays.

The proposed park hours are now 5:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food truck park plans to operate from June 7 until Nov. 19 and offer special attractions like movie nights and live bands every evening in season.

De Los Reyes has scheduled a “presentation social” for March 2 at Athena’s to pitch her plan and field questions from local residents. The town will have a public hearing on the park proposal on April 2, when De Los Reyes said the project may be granted final approval.

“There’s a lot of support from the Planning Board and the Town Council,” she said. “They want to see this happen for this summer.”

2DINEIN SWITCHES SOFTWARE, ELIMINATES TIPPING

Portland’s locally owned restaurant delivery service, 2DineIn, recently updated its software and added a driver service fee, eliminating the need for tipping.

Owner Mike Bolduc said the new software is meant to make online ordering smoother for customers. The upgrade also allows the company to implement new features like a reward points system.

“The change shouldn’t be too drastic on the user experience,” Bolduc said. “It’s laid out pretty similarly (to the previous system).”

Bolduc said tipping at 2DineIn is now entirely optional, after the company adjusted its pricing structure at the beginning of March to include a driver service fee. “We’re trying to make it so our drivers are able to get a more consistent wage. Relying on tips can be hard,” he said.

The company employs a staff of 55 part- and full-time drivers, rather than using independent contractor drivers like their larger competitors. One such company, DoorDash, last year issued a warning to its customers that orders placed without a tip may take longer to arrive.

“We wanted to counteract that,” Bolduc said. “I believe that’s a big part of what sets us apart from the competition.”

In Portland, 2DineIn offers delivery service for 120 restaurants, with another 16 in Brunswick.

THAI ESAAN PARTIALLY REOPENING

Closed for more than a month because of a medical emergency, Thai Esaan is reopening Wednesday with limited hours.

Owner Ben Boonseng said his Portland Street restaurant will be open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Thai Esaan was forced to close in early February when Siwaporn Roberts, Boonseng’s mother and the restaurant’s only chef, was taken to the Northern Light Mercy Hospital emergency room with abdominal pain.

Roberts underwent gallbladder surgery. She was released from the hospital but returned just days later because she had started to suffer acute pancreatitis, for which she was also treated and eventually released.

“My mom’s been doing a lot better for the last week, but she’s getting bored at home,” Boonseng said Monday. “She wants to go ahead and open.”

Boonseng said they’ve found a cook to work the Esaan kitchen while his mother recuperates. Though she will be in the kitchen with the new hand, Roberts will be “guiding more than cooking” to start, Boonseng said.

The restaurant has been closed since Feb. 10, leaving Boonseng and his mother without an income stream. A friend of the family recently launched a GoFundMe page to help the restaurant cover its bills, rent and food costs during this transitional period.

“It’s financially difficult when there’s no revenue coming in,” Boonseng said.

SMCC PRODUCES NEW HOSPITALITY PODCAST

Southern Maine Community College has launched a new podcast exploring the culinary arts and hospitality industries.

Called “Bed & Butter: THE Hospitality Podcast,” the first episode of the new program is now available on various platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and iHeart Radio.

The podcast is being produced in collaboration with SMCC’s Communications and New Media Studies program, and aims to offer industry insight to the school’s students. Episodes will feature interviews with national hotel company leaders, successful restaurateurs, chefs and young professionals just entering the field.

Bed & Butter is hosted by Sean Riley, chief executive officer of Maine Course Hospitality Group, who has more than 40 years of industry experience. “Bringing together business and education in a collaborative effort will ultimately help prepare students and aspiring young professionals to enter leadership roles in the hospitality industry,” Riley said in a statement from SMCC.

“This podcast provides another way for students and the community to learn about pathways to reach their goals by combining Sean’s vast knowledge and real-world expertise with the unique perspectives offered by those already in the hospitality world,” said Maureen LaSalle, chair of culinary arts at SMCC. “We can’t wait to see the positive impact Bed & Butter will have on their learning experience.”

