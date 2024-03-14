While my culinary adventures span from curry chicken to loco moco, eggs benedict and Pillsbury pumpkin quick bread, today I’m thrilled to share a recipe that holds a special place in my heart – Guinness Beef Stew with Mom’s Mashed Potatoes.

I’m James Blake, a 52-year-old from sunny Saco. In my kitchen, mashed potatoes aren’t just a side dish; they’re the unsung hero that brings this stew to life. As my kids say, this combo slaps! Now, I might be a tad biased, considering I inherited the art of making these mashed potatoes from none other than my Mom, who was, in my humble opinion, the best cook on the planet.

Let’s dive into the heart of the matter – Guinness Beef Stew. Do I make it often? Fall through spring. Will it grace our table leading to St. Patrick’s Day? Absolutely! Raised in an Irish Catholic family, I’ve embraced this stew as an alternative to the classic corned beef. It’s perfect for the cold, wet days that Maine often surprises us with. Over time, I’ve tailored the original recipe to suit my family’s tastes. More carrots and celery make it heartier, and the secret weapon? Mom’s Mashed Potatoes, of course!

Cooking, for me, is a family affair. I learned the ropes from Mom, of course, and in eighth-grade home economics at Old Orchard Beach Junior High School. The kitchen or the dinner table is where our family of eight comes together, even if the conversation takes a back seat to the joy of eating. And to those who wonder how I manage to cook amid the chaos of parenting – it’s a team effort! We all pitch in, making it a collaborative experience rather than a one-man show.

So, join me on this culinary journey as we explore the comforting embrace of Guinness Beef Stew with Mom’s Mashed Potatoes. It’s not just a recipe; it’s a celebration of flavors, family and the joy of home cooking.

Beef Stew with Guinness

This recipe originally came from Allrecipes, where it was posted by someone who goes by “Chef John.”

4 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

2 ½ pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided, or more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

2 onions, coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.9 ounce) can dark beer, such as Guinness

1 (8-ounce) can tomato paste

3 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 sprigs thyme

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

About 2 ½ cups chicken stock

1 recipe Mom’s Mashed Potatoes

Put the bacon in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is browned and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a large stew pot, reserving the bacon fat in the skillet.

Season the beef chuck cubes generously with 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Turn the heat under the skillet to high and sear the beef pieces in the hot fat on both sides until browned, about 5 minutes. Place the beef in the stew pot with bacon, leaving the fat in the skillet.

Turn the heat down to medium. Add the onions to the fat in the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Season with a large pinch of salt. Add the garlic to the onions and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour the beer into the skillet and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up and dissolving any browned bits of food into the liquid. Pour the contents of the skillet into the stew pot. Stir in the tomato paste, carrots, celery, thyme sprigs, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and enough chicken broth to cover.

Bring the stew to a gentle simmer, stirring to combine; reduce the heat to low and cover pot. Simmer the stew until the beef is fork-tender, about 2 hours. Stir stew occasionally and skim off the fat or foam.

Remove the lid and raise the heat to medium-high. Bring the stew to a low boil and cook until the stew has slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs, and taste to adjust the salt and pepper.

To serve, arrange Mom’s Mashed Potatoes in a ring in a serving bowl. Ladle the stew into the center of the potatoes.

Mom’s Mashed Potatoes



3-4 pounds Maine potatoes, quartered

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 onion, thinly sliced

4 to 8 tablespoons butter, depending on your taste

Whole milk, as needed

Peel the potatoes and boil in water over medium heat with the salt, pepper and onion until soft, roughly 30 to 40 minutes. Drain.

Put the drained potatoes and onions in a mixing bowl with 4 tablespoons of butter, adding 1 tablespoon at a time. Add the remaining butter to taste and mash. Use a hand mixer on high speed to whip the potatoes, slowly adding milk to make the potatoes smooth. I add a splash of milk at a time until I like the texture – use your judgment as to how much.

MEET THE COOK: James Blake

I come from a family of eight and now have a family of eight. My five kids are age 10, 16, 18, 18 (twins) and 24, and I’ve a 32-year-old step-daughter, too. Home cooking is a passion I share with my family. Amid the chaos of parenting, I manage to make time for my diverse interests – skiing, the ocean, art shows, live performances, good books and tailgating. I read the Sunday paper every week and used to deliver it in the 1980s. Fun fact: I once entered a cupcake contest in 2012 that I found advertised in the Maine Sunday Telegram. I made vanilla cupcakes with a raspberry filling. Though victory eluded me, the experience was fun!

