FREEPORT – Christopher Charles “Nunu” Romanoff, 47, died of natural causes at home March 3, 2024.

He was born Oct. 26, 1976 in Portland, the eldest child of Gregory “Chuck” Romanoff and Pamela Westcott Romanoff. He went to Freeport schools, graduating from Freeport High School, class of 1995.

He was a man of many facets. He loved art, working with his hands and being creative. His analytical skills were extensive. Chris worked in the building trades, and as a stage hand with his dad in younger days. But, his happiest days had been while working at L.L.Bean and, most recently, Bath Iron Works where he felt very much at home with his work family.

Chris loved music, from Metallica to Enya, his truck, and cooking. He loved his cats. But, mostly he loved his family and friends. He was fiercely loyal to all he loved, and kind to those he did not.

He doted on his beloved nieces, Chloe, Tayah, and Piper who thought he’d hung the moon.

He loved being that guy who made people laugh, or at least, smile. He was generous to a fault. He had a heart of gold and a spirit larger than life.

Chris was predeceased by his beloved cousin, Rodney A. Webster.

He is survived by his parents Chuck and Pamela Romanoff of Topsham; two sisters, Alexandra Romanoff (Andy Reed) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and Shauna Harrelson (Dave) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service in White Rock Cemetery, Gorham will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

Midcoast Humane,

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

